Kranti Goud Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh After World Cup Victory

Kranti Goud, a vital member of the victorious Indian women's cricket team, was celebrated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav upon her return to the state. After India emerged champions in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Goud expressed her pride in representing both her state and nation.

The Chief Minister warmly congratulated Goud, a native of Chhatarpur, during a special ceremony at his Bhopal residence. Along with her parents, Yadav acknowledged her contributions to the team's historic win and engaged in discussions about her experiences and future prospects in the sport.

In a show of gratitude, Yadav announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Goud. Recognizing her as a symbol of pride for Madhya Pradesh, he wished her continued success. Goud's efforts were instrumental in India's triumph, which saw the team successfully defending a substantial target against South Africa.

