Kranti Goud: The Pride of Bundelkhand and India's Cricket Hero

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Kranti Goud, a member of India's victorious women's cricket team, credits her determination in overcoming challenges from Bundelkhand's Chhatarpur district.

At a felicitation event in Bhopal, Goud shared her experiences, recounting India's World Cup win against South Africa and her commitment to national pride.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a cricket stadium in Goud's hometown and praised the influence of yoga on athletes' performance.

