Kranti Goud: The Pride of Bundelkhand and India's Cricket Hero

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Kranti Goud, a member of India's women's World Cup-winning cricket team. Hailing from Bundelkhand, Goud shared her perseverance journey and proud victory. An upcoming cricket stadium in Chhatarpur and a cash reward from the government further celebrate her achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Kranti Goud, a member of India's victorious women's cricket team, credits her determination in overcoming challenges from Bundelkhand's Chhatarpur district.

At a felicitation event in Bhopal, Goud shared her experiences, recounting India's World Cup win against South Africa and her commitment to national pride.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a cricket stadium in Goud's hometown and praised the influence of yoga on athletes' performance.

