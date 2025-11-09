Rugby-England finish strong again to beat Fiji 38-18

England withstood a testing physical assault from a fired-up Fiji before their Bomb Squad again helped them take control to secure a 38-18 victory at Twickenham on Saturday, their ninth successive win, and set up next week's New Zealand clash nicely. The match was full of effervescent rugby and shuddering hits and England were ahead by only three points after an hour before taking command with three late tries.

England led 14-13 at halftime after tries for Luke Cowan-Dickie and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, with Tevita Ikanivere and Caleb Muntz replying for a Fiji team seeking to repeat their 2023 Twickenham success, their first win over England. Ellis Genge and Ikanivere exchanged tries before England's bench took over with Jamie George, Henry Arundell and Maro Itoje crossing the line.

