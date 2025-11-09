Left Menu

Chess-World champion Gukesh suffers early World Cup exit

World champion Gukesh Dommaraju was knocked out of the World Cup in the third round on Saturday as the top guns continued to falter in a highly volatile tournament. American Hans Niemann, twice world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and world number eight Wesley So were eliminated earlier in the eight-round tournament. Six of the top 10 seeds have been eliminated.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 01:44 IST
Chess-World champion Gukesh suffers early World Cup exit

World champion Gukesh Dommaraju was knocked out of the World Cup in the third round on Saturday as the top guns continued to falter in a highly volatile tournament. The top three finishers at the Goa, India event, which ends on November 27, qualify for the Candidates tournament, an eight-player event that decides who challenges Gukesh for the world title in 2026.

Joining top seed Gukesh on his way out of the World Cup were Grand Swiss champion Anish Giri of the Netherlands, the fourth seed, and world number 12 Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. American Hans Niemann, twice world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and world number eight Wesley So were eliminated earlier in the eight-round tournament.

Six of the top 10 seeds have been eliminated. Gukesh needed only a draw with the white pieces to force a tiebreak against German world number 85 Frederik Svane but lost his way in the middlegame.

Indians Arjun Erigaisi and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa both advanced to the fourth round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-England finish strong again to overwhelm Fiji 38-18

UPDATE 2-Rugby-England finish strong again to overwhelm Fiji 38-18

 Global
2
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

 Global
3
Motor racing-Verstappen writes off title chances after Sao Paulo qualifying

Motor racing-Verstappen writes off title chances after Sao Paulo qualifying

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

UPDATE 3-Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025