India's Strategic Preparations for T20 World Cup 2024

India's cricket team is focusing on fitness and aggressive strategies as it gears up for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasizes the importance of physical and mental readiness. The team plans to balance aggressive bowling with versatile all-round options to boost its chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:51 IST
  • India

The Indian cricket team is ramping up its preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year. According to head coach Gautam Gambhir, the team needs to elevate their fitness levels and maintain transparency and honesty in their dressing room dynamics.

Gambhir highlighted the aggressive use of key bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup as a strategic move aimed at setting the tone in powerplays. By employing Bumrah for three overs initially, the team aims to secure early advantages and maintain a balance between aggressive batting and bowling.

To achieve tactical flexibility, India is considering more all-round options, aiming for up to eight bowling possibilities in their lineup. Key players like Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar are expected to play crucial roles in both batting and bowling, offering strategic depth in varied conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

