Shashwat Rawat's Century Stands Tall Amidst Jharkhand's Dominance
Baroda's Shashwat Rawat scored a resilient century, but Jharkhand maintained their lead with a dominant 215-run advantage in a Ranji Trophy match. Rawat's innings included a crucial 123-run partnership with Mitesh Patel, delaying Jharkhand's victory plans. Jharkhand concluded the third day with a 225-run overall lead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:28 IST
In the Ranji Trophy Group A match, Baroda's Shashwat Rawat delivered a gritty century but couldn't prevent Jharkhand from securing a dominant first-innings lead of 215 runs on Monday.
Rawat, starting from an unbeaten 20, escalated his score to 106 off 230 balls, aiding Baroda in reaching 291 all out against Jharkhand's imposing 506 run total.
At the end of day three, Jharkhand lay 10 for one, holding an overall lead of 225 runs, showcasing Rawat's effort in a challenging cricket battle.
