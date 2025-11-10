Shashwat Rawat's Century Stands Tall Amidst Jharkhand's Dominance

In the Ranji Trophy Group A match, Baroda's Shashwat Rawat delivered a gritty century but couldn't prevent Jharkhand from securing a dominant first-innings lead of 215 runs on Monday.

Rawat, starting from an unbeaten 20, escalated his score to 106 off 230 balls, aiding Baroda in reaching 291 all out against Jharkhand's imposing 506 run total.

At the end of day three, Jharkhand lay 10 for one, holding an overall lead of 225 runs, showcasing Rawat's effort in a challenging cricket battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)