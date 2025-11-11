Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance
Jannik Sinner launched his ATP Finals title defense with a significant 7-5, 6-1 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Maintaining his unbeaten indoor record, Sinner aims for the year-end World No. 1 position. His Italian fans celebrated his prowess, while Auger-Aliassime struggled with injury during the match.
Italy's Jannik Sinner kicked off his ATP Finals title defense in style, triumphing over Felix Auger-Aliassime with a dominant 7-5, 6-1 win. Held at the Inalpi Arena, the clash saw Sinner advance smoothly despite Auger-Aliassime's injury struggles that required medical intervention.
This victory marks Sinner's 27th consecutive win on indoor hardcourt, a streak unbroken since his previous loss to Novak Djokovic. Sinner, battling Carlos Alcaraz for the title of year-end world number one, must clinch the Turin title to remain in contention. Meanwhile, Alcaraz can secure the top spot by claiming two more victories following his initial triumph.
Sinner's powerful serve and strategic play, featuring skilled backhand and forehand shots, outmatched Auger-Aliassime, who suffered from a left calf issue. Nonetheless, the Canadian fought back with eight aces in the first set. The Italian crowd celebrated as Sinner's win closed with a decisive ace. The remaining matches of the Bjorn Borg Group promise intense competition.
