Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's national rugby squad faces a significant setback after powerhouse lock Will Skelton sustained an ankle injury playing club rugby in France, ruling him out of their crucial matches against Ireland and France.

Adding to the team's challenges, playmaker James O'Connor has joined the squad in Ireland after being released by English club Leicester. However, it appears he may not see game time, despite calls for his inclusion following Australia's lackluster performance against England and Italy.

Meanwhile, Carter Gordon, who demonstrated promise in his recent appearance, is managing an injury but remains optimistic about resuming his full duties, including kicking responsibilities. Australia's chances of avoiding a winless European tour hinge on their ability to secure a victory in their upcoming tests.