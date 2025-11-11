Left Menu

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's rugby team suffers a blow as Will Skelton is sidelined due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, James O'Connor, released by Leicester, joins the squad in Ireland but may not play. Carter Gordon shows potential despite injury concerns as Australia aims to break their European winless streak.

Australia's national rugby squad faces a significant setback after powerhouse lock Will Skelton sustained an ankle injury playing club rugby in France, ruling him out of their crucial matches against Ireland and France.

Adding to the team's challenges, playmaker James O'Connor has joined the squad in Ireland after being released by English club Leicester. However, it appears he may not see game time, despite calls for his inclusion following Australia's lackluster performance against England and Italy.

Meanwhile, Carter Gordon, who demonstrated promise in his recent appearance, is managing an injury but remains optimistic about resuming his full duties, including kicking responsibilities. Australia's chances of avoiding a winless European tour hinge on their ability to secure a victory in their upcoming tests.

