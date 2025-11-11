Cricket Showdown: Sri Lanka Takes on Pakistan in ODI Clash
Sri Lanka opts to field first against Pakistan in their ODI match. Dew concerns prompted Captain Charith Asalanka's decision. Veteran Wanindu Hasaranga returns, while Kamil Mishara debuts. Pakistan deals with Abrar Ahmed's absence, relying on spin all-rounders. Rawalpindi hosts the series, followed by a T20 tri-series with Zimbabwe.
In a strategic move, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan in Tuesday's one-day international match. Captain Charith Asalanka highlighted the expected night-time dew at Pindi Cricket Stadium as a decisive factor.
Signifying his return to the ODI spotlight, Wanindu Hasaranga bolstered Sri Lanka's side, while 24-year-old Kamil Mishara received his first cap. Meanwhile, Pakistan had to adjust their lineup due to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's illness, opting for fast bowler Naseem Shah.
The series unfolds in Rawalpindi before Zimbabwe joins for a T20 tri-series. Pakistan, under new ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, seeks to maintain momentum after a recent 2-1 series win over South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
