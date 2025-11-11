Cricket Showdown: Sri Lanka Takes on Pakistan in ODI Clash

In a strategic move, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan in Tuesday's one-day international match. Captain Charith Asalanka highlighted the expected night-time dew at Pindi Cricket Stadium as a decisive factor.

Signifying his return to the ODI spotlight, Wanindu Hasaranga bolstered Sri Lanka's side, while 24-year-old Kamil Mishara received his first cap. Meanwhile, Pakistan had to adjust their lineup due to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's illness, opting for fast bowler Naseem Shah.

The series unfolds in Rawalpindi before Zimbabwe joins for a T20 tri-series. Pakistan, under new ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, seeks to maintain momentum after a recent 2-1 series win over South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)