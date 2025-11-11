Left Menu

Rising Star Harri Deaves Steps Up for Wales in Autumn Internationals

Harri Deaves has been called up to replace injured captain Jac Morgan in Wales' squad for the Autumn Internationals. Morgan, sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, will miss upcoming matches against Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa. Deaves, 24, plays for Ospreys and has shown consistent performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:56 IST
In a significant shake-up for the Wales rugby team, uncapped back-row forward Harri Deaves has been called up to replace injured captain Jac Morgan for the Autumn International series.

Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during Wales' defeat to Argentina, ruling him out of key matches against Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Head coach Steve Tandy expressed disappointment over Morgan's absence but emphasized Deaves' strong and consistent performances for the Ospreys as a testament to his capability.

