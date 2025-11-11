Left Menu

India Triumphs in Historic Women's T20 World Cup Opener for the Blind

India won against Sri Lanka by 10 runs in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. The event, opened by Anurag Thakur, showcased excellent performances from India's bowlers and fielders, restricting Sri Lanka to 41 runs. India achieved the target of 43 runs in just three overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:52 IST
India Triumphs in Historic Women's T20 World Cup Opener for the Blind
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic launch, India clinched victory over Sri Lanka by 10 runs in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, held at the Modern School Ground. The tournament was officially opened by former union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony featured a unique rendition of the national anthem in sign language by specially-abled students from the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Delhi branch. Addressing the participants, Thakur wished all teams success in the competition, urging them to give their best and promising visibility on television screens.

India dominated the match as Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, was held to 41 runs due to India's exemplary bowling and fielding. The Indian team chased down the target decisively, scoring 43 without loss in just three overs. Skipper Deepika TC spearheaded the attack with 26 runs off 14 balls, supported by Anekha Devi, contributing 15 runs from six balls.

TRENDING

1
IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

 India
2
Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

 India
3
Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025