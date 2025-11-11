India Triumphs in Historic Women's T20 World Cup Opener for the Blind

In a historic launch, India clinched victory over Sri Lanka by 10 runs in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, held at the Modern School Ground. The tournament was officially opened by former union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony featured a unique rendition of the national anthem in sign language by specially-abled students from the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Delhi branch. Addressing the participants, Thakur wished all teams success in the competition, urging them to give their best and promising visibility on television screens.

India dominated the match as Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, was held to 41 runs due to India's exemplary bowling and fielding. The Indian team chased down the target decisively, scoring 43 without loss in just three overs. Skipper Deepika TC spearheaded the attack with 26 runs off 14 balls, supported by Anekha Devi, contributing 15 runs from six balls.