Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Tennis Supremacy

In an intense showdown at the ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz inched closer to securing the year-ending No. 1 ranking in men's tennis after a gripping victory over Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz rallied from one set down to eventually win 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3.

The Spanish sensation can ensure his spot as the world's top player by either triumphing in his final group match against Lorenzo Musetti or clinching victory in the semifinals. However, should Alcaraz falter, Jannik Sinner could seize the elite position if he remains undefeated.

Alcaraz's win saw him outgun Fritz with 47 winners during the match. Despite impressive serving from Fritz, including 14 aces, Alcaraz showcased resilience and strategic prowess. Musetti's late entry as a replacement for Novak Djokovic also adds to the tournament's unfolding drama.

