Dhruv Jurel Set to Shine in Opening Test Against South Africa

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is making headlines as he gears up to participate in the opening Test against South Africa. All-rounder Nitish Reddy, however, may not make it to the lineup as India's assistant coach Ryn Ten Doeschate indicated at a recent press conference.

With the match kicking off on Friday, Jurel's recent form has been undeniable. Over the past six months, the batter has showcased exceptional prowess, highlighted by his two centuries against South Africa A in Bangalore.

Doeschate's strategic decisions place emphasis on winning, with the coach explaining that despite Reddy's potential, the conditions favor featuring Jurel. Having scored consistently high in the domestic circuit, Jurel's spot in the team seemed inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)