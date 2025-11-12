Left Menu

Dhruv Jurel Set to Shine in Opening Test Against South Africa

In-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to play in the opening Test against South Africa, while all-rounder Nitish Reddy might sit out. India's assistant coach Ryn Ten Doeschate confirmed the decision due to Jurel's impressive performance in recent matches, making him an indispensable choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:10 IST
Dhruv Jurel Set to Shine in Opening Test Against South Africa
Dhruv Jurel
  • Country:
  • India

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is making headlines as he gears up to participate in the opening Test against South Africa. All-rounder Nitish Reddy, however, may not make it to the lineup as India's assistant coach Ryn Ten Doeschate indicated at a recent press conference.

With the match kicking off on Friday, Jurel's recent form has been undeniable. Over the past six months, the batter has showcased exceptional prowess, highlighted by his two centuries against South Africa A in Bangalore.

Doeschate's strategic decisions place emphasis on winning, with the coach explaining that despite Reddy's potential, the conditions favor featuring Jurel. Having scored consistently high in the domestic circuit, Jurel's spot in the team seemed inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025