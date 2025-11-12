SA20 Seeks to Emulate IPL's Success in Broadcast Marketing
Graeme Smith, commissioner of SA20, suggests learning marketing strategies from IPL to strengthen the tournament. He emphasizes building local cricket heroes to engage fans and discusses potential rule adaptations. Stadiums are being upgraded for the 2027 World Cup, and expansion is considered post-Season Five.
- Country:
- India
Graeme Smith, former South African cricket captain and now commissioner of the SA20 league, suggested on Wednesday that incorporating broadcast marketing strategies from the Indian Premier League (IPL) could significantly benefit the SA20. Smith stressed the importance of creating local cricket heroes to build fan engagement.
In its fourth edition beginning December 26, with MI Cape Town as defending champions, SA20 aims to incorporate aspects of IPL's success while focusing on developing all-rounders. Smith highlighted the importance of maintaining a high standard of local players before considering expansion beyond its current six-team format.
The South African stadiums are undergoing renovations in anticipation of the 2027 ODI World Cup, including infrastructure upgrades like new lights and improved pitches. Smith indicated any potential expansion of the league would be post-Season Five, aligning with these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash
Clash of Titans: India vs South Africa in Test Showdown
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa
Bavuma's Return Boosts South Africa Ahead of India's Test Clash
Spin Showdown: India Faces South Africa's Subcontinental Challenge