Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

Tensions have risen as Sri Lankan cricketers on tour in Pakistan requested to return home following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad. Their board, however, has directed them to stay, assuring enhanced safety measures.

In its directive, Sri Lanka Cricket emphasized continued coordination with Pakistani authorities to ensure the squad's safety. SLC warned that any player leaving will face a formal review and possible consequences.

Despite safety concerns, remaining matches will proceed as planned, with Pakistan persisting in its efforts to host international cricket 14 years after the unfortunate Lahore attack on Sri Lankan players.

