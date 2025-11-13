Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

Following a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12, some Sri Lankan cricketers requested to leave their Pakistan tour for safety. However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) directed them to remain, emphasizing coordination with Pakistan Cricket Board for safety. The tour will continue as planned, despite concerns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions have risen as Sri Lankan cricketers on tour in Pakistan requested to return home following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad. Their board, however, has directed them to stay, assuring enhanced safety measures.

In its directive, Sri Lanka Cricket emphasized continued coordination with Pakistani authorities to ensure the squad's safety. SLC warned that any player leaving will face a formal review and possible consequences.

Despite safety concerns, remaining matches will proceed as planned, with Pakistan persisting in its efforts to host international cricket 14 years after the unfortunate Lahore attack on Sri Lankan players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

