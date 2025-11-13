Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilience

Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen is at the center of hopes for his nation's World Cup ambitions. As the African qualifiers for the 2026 tournament begin, Nigeria must advance past a tough playoff stage starting in Morocco.

Injuries sidelined Osimhen for significant portions of prior qualifiers, contributing to Nigeria's precarious position. Despite challenges, the 26-year-old has marked impressive achievements, including a top-scoring campaign with Galatasaray and clinching the African Player of the Year title in 2023.

Osimhen's journey, from a tough upbringing to becoming a Serie A star, fuels his determination. The Nigerian team's preparation has been tumultuous, with players initially refusing practice over bonus disputes, something they hope to move past as they focus on upcoming critical matches.