Cricket Tri-Series Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns
The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled a T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to security concerns following a suicide attack in Islamabad. All matches will now be played in Rawalpindi, with the opening game shifted to November 18. Extensive efforts ensured players stayed despite security fears.
In a move to prioritize safety, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Originally slated to begin on November 17, the series will now kick off on November 18, with all matches taking place in Rawalpindi due to heightened security concerns following a suicide attack in Islamabad.
Initially, Lahore was to host five matches, including the final. However, after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), officials decided to consolidate the games in Rawalpindi. The Zimbabwe team arrived under tight security, setting the stage for a crucial preparation phase ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Despite initial hesitations from players following the security incident, the Sri Lankan team has decided to continue their tour. The PCB expressed gratitude towards the Lankan team for staying, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recognizing the diplomatic efforts by Sri Lanka's cricket board and their High Commissioner in Pakistan.
Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi instead of November 13 and 15: PCB.