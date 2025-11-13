Shubman Gill Discusses Team India's Strategy Ahead of Crucial Test Series Against South Africa

Team India captain Shubman Gill has highlighted the crucial nature of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting this Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. While addressing the media, Gill acknowledged the strength of the South African squad and the challenges that team India will face. South Africa holds the title of defending World Test Championship champions.

Gill expressed confidence in his team's ability to navigate demanding situations, citing their track record of performing well under pressure. He pointed out that playing on Indian wickets should benefit their strategy. Gill noted, "We have shown that whenever there are difficult moments, we have handled them very well." He stressed the difficulty of playing against South Africa in Asia and praised their strong performance, which includes a comeback in Pakistan and consistent high scores on challenging pitches.

To counter the opposition, Gill reiterated the importance of posting substantial totals to maintain control in Test matches. "If we can post 350, 400 on the board, you would always be in the driving position," he stated. This series serves as a crucial stepping stone for India's ambition to reach the World Test Championship finals.