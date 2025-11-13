Carlos Alcaraz Edges Closer to World No. 1 at Nitto ATP Finals

Spain's tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, is poised to advance to the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals following Alex de Minaur's victory over Taylor Fritz. According to ATP's official website, the 22-year-old Spaniard has already secured wins in his first two matches at this storied season-ending event.

Alcaraz, a standout in the Jimmy Connors group, is on track to cement his place as Year-End World No. 1. He stands on the brink of his 70th win for the season, a milestone that would unequivocally guarantee him the No. 1 position in the ATP Rankings for 2025, thwarting Jannik Sinner's aspirations for the accolade.

This marks Alcaraz's third foray into the Nitto ATP Finals, with his prior best being a semi-final finish in 2023. His compelling 2025 season is highlighted by eight titles, including major victories at Roland Garros, the US Open, and ATP Masters 1000 trophies in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati.

(With inputs from agencies.)