Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 in an intense World Cup African playoff semi-final encounter in Rabat, overcoming a late equalizer with a strong performance in extra time. Goals from Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen sealed their place in the final. They await the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.

Updated: 14-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:34 IST
Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller
Nigeria emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-1 win against Gabon during the World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat.

Nigeria's Akor Adams opened the scoring in the 78th minute, but Gabon's Mario Lemina equalized in the 89th minute, forcing the match into extra time.

Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen secured Nigeria's progression to the final, where they will face either Cameroon or DR Congo.

