Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller
Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 in an intense World Cup African playoff semi-final encounter in Rabat, overcoming a late equalizer with a strong performance in extra time. Goals from Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen sealed their place in the final. They await the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:34 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Nigeria emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-1 win against Gabon during the World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat.
Nigeria's Akor Adams opened the scoring in the 78th minute, but Gabon's Mario Lemina equalized in the 89th minute, forcing the match into extra time.
Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen secured Nigeria's progression to the final, where they will face either Cameroon or DR Congo.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Gabon
- World Cup
- playoff
- football
- semi-final
- Akor Adams
- Chidera Ejuke
- Victor Osimhen
- sports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Crisis Talks: Indian Football's Future Hangs by a Thread
Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis