Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

Nigeria emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-1 win against Gabon during the World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat.

Nigeria's Akor Adams opened the scoring in the 78th minute, but Gabon's Mario Lemina equalized in the 89th minute, forcing the match into extra time.

Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen secured Nigeria's progression to the final, where they will face either Cameroon or DR Congo.