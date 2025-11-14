Parc des Princes Observes Solemn Tribute on Attack Anniversary

On Thursday, the Parc des Princes hosted a poignant commemoration ahead of France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, as players and fans observed a minute's silence. This solemn tribute marked the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris, which claimed 130 lives during an assault by Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers.

The match's opening was a reminder of the tragic events that unfolded one decade ago, when a suicide bomber attacked near Gate D of the Stade de France during a friendly with Germany, coinciding with other assaults on cafes, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall.

In a coordinated gesture of remembrance, France supporters illuminated the stadium in the 13th minute with phone lights, unveiling a patriotic blue, white, and red display. This emotional tribute concluded with the singing of "La Marseillaise" and messages denouncing the Islamic State.

