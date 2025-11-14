France's Subdued Triumph: Remembering November 13 During World Cup Qualifier
France qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Ukraine, but the anniversary of the November 13 attacks took precedence. Captain Mbappe emphasized the importance of commemoration over celebration. Coach Deschamps acknowledged the routine achievement and highlighted the subdued nature of the evening.
France's national football team secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup following a commanding 4-0 victory against Ukraine on Thursday. However, the win was overshadowed by somber reflections, as the match coincided with the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks.
Captain Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice, underscored the evening's emotional significance, prioritizing commemoration over triumph. Coach Didier Deschamps noted the professional nature of their performance, asserting that qualifying for the World Cup is an expectation for 'Les Bleus.'
Despite dominating possession, France faced challenges breaking down a deep defensive setup. The tactical adjustments after a slow start led to their eventual breakthrough. Deschamps commented on the evening's subdued celebrations, given the weighty context.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'
Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football
Crisis Talks: Indian Football's Future Hangs by a Thread