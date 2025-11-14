Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

Adam Hadwin began his quest to maintain full PGA Tour privileges with a strong opening round of 6-under 65 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, played under windy conditions. Despite the first round being halted due to darkness, Hadwin's performance signaled his determination to improve his FedEx Cup ranking.

Entering this week ranked 147th in the FedEx Cup standings, Hadwin, who is vying to keep his tour card, led the field at Port Royal, one shot ahead of Takumi Kanaya. Braden Thornberry also remained in contention at 5-under with two holes remaining, while Ryo Hisatsune, Alex Smalley, and Isaiah Salinda each posted rounds of 67.

Reflecting on his season, the 38-year-old Canadian acknowledged his struggles, admitting that missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade was challenging. However, Hadwin expressed confidence that his best golf lies ahead, aiming for a strong finish to his season at the upcoming RSM Classic.

