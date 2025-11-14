Left Menu

Ronaldo's Controversial Red Card: Was It Justified?

Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Ireland. Ronaldo, who received his first international dismissal, initially got a yellow for elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea. Martinez argues the sanction was harsh, citing Ronaldo's defensive struggles throughout the game.

  • Ireland

In Dublin, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez expressed his dismay over Cristiano Ronaldo's red card during their World Cup qualifying loss to Ireland. It marked Ronaldo's first-ever international sending off.

Ronaldo, playing in 226 matches for his national team, initially received a yellow card after lashing out at defender Dara O'Shea. The decision was later upgraded to a red following a review, which Martinez deemed excessive given the player's efforts throughout the match.

Martinez also addressed comments made by Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, suggesting unfair referee influence. Portugal now leads Group F, ahead by two points over Hungary, as they prepare to host Armenia.

