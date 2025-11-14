Haaland's Halftime Heroics Lead Norway to Victory and Burger Feast

Norwegian football captain Erling Haaland played a pivotal role in the team's 4-1 victory against Estonia by delivering an inspirational halftime speech. The win positions Norway on the verge of World Cup qualification, a feat they haven't achieved since 1998.

Following the match, Haaland demonstrated leadership on and off the field by buying cheeseburgers for the team. The striker's ability to maintain composure and motivate his teammates helped the squad overcome a goalless first half.

Players, including Sander Berge and Morten Thorsby, praised Haaland's impact, noting his tactical advice to increase offensive crosses. Norway now holds a leading position in Group I, ahead of their crucial match against Italy in Milan.