Left Menu

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

As the Autumn Internationals unfold, teams are not just playing for pride but vying for crucial world ranking points ahead of the 2027 World Cup draw. The outcomes of these matches could determine seedings and impact tournament paths, making each game significant in the global rugby landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:04 IST
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

England and New Zealand's clash this weekend may be about honor, but for several other teams, the Autumn Internationals carry tangible stakes. Nations are fervently seeking world ranking points that promise beneficial seedings for the 2027 World Cup.

The draw for the expanded 24-team tournament takes place on December 3, amidst a new format and following criticism over the former system influenced by pandemic-related postponements. The reshuffle in 2023 saw top-tier teams like South Africa, Ireland, and Scotland clustered together, leading to unexpectedly intense quarter-finals.

As teams strive to secure advantageous positions, Australia is notably struggling to remain in the top six. The looming matchup between Wales and Japan in Cardiff could further shake up rankings, especially with Wales teetering at 12th position. Meanwhile, Fiji harbors dreams of a first-ever top-six finish, contingent on a significant victory over France combined with losses for Australia and Argentina.

TRENDING

1
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

 India
2
This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda diya'): PM Modi at BJP headquarters.

This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda...

 India
3
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

 Global
4
Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025