Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

England and New Zealand's clash this weekend may be about honor, but for several other teams, the Autumn Internationals carry tangible stakes. Nations are fervently seeking world ranking points that promise beneficial seedings for the 2027 World Cup.

The draw for the expanded 24-team tournament takes place on December 3, amidst a new format and following criticism over the former system influenced by pandemic-related postponements. The reshuffle in 2023 saw top-tier teams like South Africa, Ireland, and Scotland clustered together, leading to unexpectedly intense quarter-finals.

As teams strive to secure advantageous positions, Australia is notably struggling to remain in the top six. The looming matchup between Wales and Japan in Cardiff could further shake up rankings, especially with Wales teetering at 12th position. Meanwhile, Fiji harbors dreams of a first-ever top-six finish, contingent on a significant victory over France combined with losses for Australia and Argentina.