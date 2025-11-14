Bumrah Leads India's Charge with Five-Wicket Haul on Day 1 Against South Africa
Jasprit Bumrah was the star bowler, claiming 5 wickets as India restricted South Africa to 159 on the first day of the Kolkata Test. Mohammed Siraj, guided by Bumrah's advice, also contributed with two wickets. India ended the day at 37/1, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping first day of the Kolkata Test, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling attack, securing an impressive five-wicket haul to dismantle South Africa for a modest 159 runs. His performance, complemented by Mohammed Siraj's two wickets, put the hosts in a commanding position.
Siraj, following Bumrah's advice to target the stumps, saw success after an expensive start. "Jassi bhai just told me that the wicket-taking option was if you bowl at the stumps," Siraj recounted, reflecting on the impactful strategy that paid dividends on a challenging pitch.
By stumps, India trailed by 122 runs, with a steady start at 37/1. With KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease, the hosts are optimistic, having regained control after a solid recovery by the visitors had put initial pressure on them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes Through Cricket Records
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association
India's Cricket Innings: A Strategic Start
South Africa reach 154/8 in their first innings at tea on day one of opening Test against India in Kolkata.
India vs South Africa: A Tense Start to Test Series