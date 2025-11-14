Bumrah Leads India's Charge with Five-Wicket Haul on Day 1 Against South Africa

In a gripping first day of the Kolkata Test, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling attack, securing an impressive five-wicket haul to dismantle South Africa for a modest 159 runs. His performance, complemented by Mohammed Siraj's two wickets, put the hosts in a commanding position.

Siraj, following Bumrah's advice to target the stumps, saw success after an expensive start. "Jassi bhai just told me that the wicket-taking option was if you bowl at the stumps," Siraj recounted, reflecting on the impactful strategy that paid dividends on a challenging pitch.

By stumps, India trailed by 122 runs, with a steady start at 37/1. With KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease, the hosts are optimistic, having regained control after a solid recovery by the visitors had put initial pressure on them.

