Chess Showdown at the FIDE World Cup: Strategic Moves Abound

Grandmaster P Harikrishna secured a draw against Jose Martinez Alcantara at the FIDE World Cup, with Arjun Erigaisi also drawing against Levon Aronian. The event, which features a $2 million prize fund, has seen cautious play as participants aim for qualification in the next Candidates tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:22 IST
In a strategic display at the FIDE World Cup, Grandmaster P Harikrishna drew against Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi and Levon Aronian reached a peaceful conclusion on the board. Harikrishna employed the Two Knights variation to counter Martinez, showcasing his vast experience in the game.

Martinez, who previously upset top competition, struggled to capitalize with white pieces against Harikrishna's solid form. As the middle game developed, Martinez's choice of a queen exchange hinted at his struggle to find an advantage, leading to a predictable endgame.

Elsewhere, the tournament's dynamics saw many players opting for safety over risk, resulting in multiple draws. With only 16 competitors left from the initial 206, players are cautious, aiming for higher stakes and qualifications. The top finishers will vie for a spot at the Candidates tournament, a step towards the world championship.

