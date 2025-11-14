Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors
Jannik Sinner extended his indoor winning streak to 29 matches, defeating Ben Shelton in a round-robin match at the ATP Finals in Turin. With the top spot secured, Sinner faced Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals. Despite a challenge from Shelton, Sinner prevailed, showcasing his championship prowess.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST
Jannik Sinner continued his dominance on the indoor hardcourt, securing his 29th consecutive victory with a win over Ben Shelton at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday.
The atmosphere in the Inalpi Arena was relaxed, as Sinner had already locked the top spot in the Bjorn Borg Group, earning him a semi-final berth against Alex de Minaur. Nevertheless, Shelton put up a spirited fight, pushing Sinner to a tiebreak in the second set.
Shelton, on his ATP Finals debut, faced tough defeats against Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who were set to clash for a semi-final spot against Carlos Alcaraz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place: PM Modi.
Investors Invited to Join India's USD 25 Billion Telecom Manufacturing Boom
Apollo Tyres Reports 13% Drop in Q2 Profit Amidst European Restructuring
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges
Verizon's Bold Restructuring: 15,000 Jobs Cut to Streamline Business