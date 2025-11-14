Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

Jannik Sinner continued his dominance on the indoor hardcourt, securing his 29th consecutive victory with a win over Ben Shelton at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday.

The atmosphere in the Inalpi Arena was relaxed, as Sinner had already locked the top spot in the Bjorn Borg Group, earning him a semi-final berth against Alex de Minaur. Nevertheless, Shelton put up a spirited fight, pushing Sinner to a tiebreak in the second set.

Shelton, on his ATP Finals debut, faced tough defeats against Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who were set to clash for a semi-final spot against Carlos Alcaraz.

(With inputs from agencies.)