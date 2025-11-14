Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

Jannik Sinner extended his indoor winning streak to 29 matches, defeating Ben Shelton in a round-robin match at the ATP Finals in Turin. With the top spot secured, Sinner faced Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals. Despite a challenge from Shelton, Sinner prevailed, showcasing his championship prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:56 IST
Jannik Sinner continued his dominance on the indoor hardcourt, securing his 29th consecutive victory with a win over Ben Shelton at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday.

The atmosphere in the Inalpi Arena was relaxed, as Sinner had already locked the top spot in the Bjorn Borg Group, earning him a semi-final berth against Alex de Minaur. Nevertheless, Shelton put up a spirited fight, pushing Sinner to a tiebreak in the second set.

Shelton, on his ATP Finals debut, faced tough defeats against Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who were set to clash for a semi-final spot against Carlos Alcaraz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

