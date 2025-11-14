Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Cricket History with Record-Breaking Century

In a stunning display of talent, Indian teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, delivered a record-breaking performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha. Suryavanshi's incredible 144 runs off 42 balls led India A to a commanding 148-run victory over the United Arab Emirates.

Suryavanshi was dropped off the first ball but quickly turned the match into a spectacle by clearing the boundaries 15 times and hitting 11 fours. His aggressive batting style contributed significantly to India A's formidable total of 297-4, aided by captain Jitesh Sharma's impressive 83 not out.

Already gaining recognition in the Indian Premier League, the young prodigy continues to make headlines as the youngest player to score a T20 century for a men's national team, marking a memorable chapter in his burgeoning cricket career.