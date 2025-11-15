Left Menu

Historic Win Sends Croatia to World Cup as Modric Prepares for Tenth Major Tournament

Croatia secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over the Faroe Islands, earning a spot in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This achievement marks Luka Modric's tenth major tournament appearance. The win showcased Croatia's impressive football prowess, with standout performances from players like Josko Gvardiol and Petar Musa.

Croatia has clinched its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a captivating 3-1 victory against the Faroe Islands. The win reaffirms Croatia's dominance in Group L, making it impossible for the Czech Republic to surpass them.

The match was ignited when Geza David Turi of the Faroe Islands scored early on, but Croatia quickly leveled when Josko Gvardiol's strike found the net. Croatia continued their ascendancy with goals from Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic to seal the triumph.

This World Cup qualification marks a significant milestone for Luka Modric, who is set to participate in his tenth major international tournament. Modric, a key figure in Croatia's past successes, expressed pride in the team's achievement, highlighting Croatia's exceptional record given its smaller population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

