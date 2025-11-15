Unpredictable Pitch Steals the Show: India vs South Africa Test Drama Unfolds

In an unexpected turn of events, the Eden Gardens pitch has become the star of the first Test match between India and South Africa. India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, revealed his team's astonishment at how swiftly the surface deteriorated, complicating play and offering India a significant advantage by the end of the second day.

India resumed play at 37 for 1 and were bowled out for 189, but their bowlers made up for it. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav left South Africa stumbling at 93 for 7, securing an overall lead of just 63. Only South African skipper Temba Bavuma showed some resistance, scoring 29 off 78 balls as the Test swung dramatically in India's favor.

Morkel emphasized the subcontinent's challenging, unpredictable pitches, which demand quick adaptation. He credited India's adaptability and strategic preparation, highlighting that the key to success lay in session-by-session planning and focusing on seam and spin strengths. Despite the second day's surprises, India's approach and deep understanding of home conditions kept them ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)