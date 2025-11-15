Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

South African off-spinner Simon Harmer delivered a stellar performance, seizing four wickets for 30 runs to help bowl India out for 189 during the first Test at Eden Gardens. Despite the pitch's inconsistencies reminiscent of craters from his last tour in 2015, Harmer managed to keep his team in a marginal lead.

The match, described by Harmer as a "cauldron" of pressure for batsmen from both sides, witnessed 15 wickets fall on the second day alone. The South African side hopes to extend their lead past the 100-run mark. With historical fourth-innings chases at Eden below 100 runs, the team is pushing for a strategic advantage.

Harmer commended skipper Temba Bavuma's patience and technique, which he deemed the "blueprint" for tackling difficult conditions. As South Africa continues to battle, Harmer emphasized the importance of adaptability and staying composed under pressure while cautiously finding ways to challenge India's adept bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)