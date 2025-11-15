Left Menu

Sinner Prevails: Unstoppable at ATP Finals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 in the ATP Finals semi-final. Despite a challenging start, Sinner broke through in the first set and dominated the second. Backed by a supportive crowd, Sinner heads to the final without dropping a set in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:32 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his tenacity once again, storming to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday.

The Italian, ranked world number two, faced a challenging start as he tussled for the first break, clinching the opening set after breaking in the 11th game.

Sinner's performance intensified in the second set, securing the win with a potent forehand. With this victory, Sinner, aiming for the title, has successfully reached the final without losing a set this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

