Sinner Prevails: Unstoppable at ATP Finals
Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 in the ATP Finals semi-final. Despite a challenging start, Sinner broke through in the first set and dominated the second. Backed by a supportive crowd, Sinner heads to the final without dropping a set in the tournament.
Turin
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his tenacity once again, storming to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday.
The Italian, ranked world number two, faced a challenging start as he tussled for the first break, clinching the opening set after breaking in the 11th game.
Sinner's performance intensified in the second set, securing the win with a potent forehand. With this victory, Sinner, aiming for the title, has successfully reached the final without losing a set this tournament.
