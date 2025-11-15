Sinner Prevails: Unstoppable at ATP Finals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his tenacity once again, storming to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday.

The Italian, ranked world number two, faced a challenging start as he tussled for the first break, clinching the opening set after breaking in the 11th game.

Sinner's performance intensified in the second set, securing the win with a potent forehand. With this victory, Sinner, aiming for the title, has successfully reached the final without losing a set this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)