Conor Benn Triumphs in Epic Rematch Against Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn convincingly defeated Chris Eubank Jr in their middleweight rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, claiming a unanimous decision victory. Benn's dominant performance throughout the 12-round bout marked a stark contrast to their first meeting where he lost by decision. The win also signifies the end of the Benn-Eubank rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 05:11 IST
In a thrilling rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Conor Benn achieved victory over Chris Eubank Jr with a dominant performance that lasted all 12 rounds. Benn, who lost to Eubank Jr in their first encounter, reversed his fortunes with a unanimous decision win, showcasing remarkable skill and stamina.

From the onset, Benn aggressively attacked Eubank Jr, avoiding his reach advantage with swift footwork and powerful strikes. As the fight progressed, Benn's control persisted, leading to Eubank Jr's struggle to counter his opponent's relentless onslaught effectively. The pinnacle came in the final round when Benn knocked Eubank Jr down twice.

The fight also marked an emotional closure for Benn, whose father had a celebrated rivalry with Eubank Jr's father in the 1990s. Benn declared this triumph as the concluding chapter of the Benn-Eubank saga, while Eubank Jr acknowledged Benn's superiority, accepting the loss with grace and reflecting on the intense battle.

