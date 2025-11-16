Left Menu

Harry Kane's Silverware Quest: Chasing Ballon d'Or Dreams

Harry Kane, the England and Bayern Munich striker, is in spectacular form, scoring 23 goals in 17 appearances this season. Despite his success, he acknowledges that his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or depend on securing major trophies like the Champions League and World Cup. Kane emphasizes team success over personal accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:48 IST
Harry Kane's Silverware Quest: Chasing Ballon d'Or Dreams
Harry Kane

Harry Kane is having a stellar season, scoring at a remarkable pace for Bayern Munich and England. Despite a strong personal tally of 23 goals in just 17 games, Kane acknowledges that his prospects of winning the Ballon d'Or are contingent on how much silverware he can collect this season.

While Bayern Munich tops the Bundesliga and the Champions League group standings, Kane has also excelled with the national team, helping England qualify for the World Cup with goals against Latvia. He stresses that winning major trophies is crucial for personal accolades like the Ballon d'Or.

Kane has expressed optimism about both club and country endeavors, emphasizing the importance of team culture and preparation. As England gears up for the World Cup, the presence of players, even those injured like Marc Guehi, underscores the commitment to fostering a winning mentality.

TRENDING

1
WBSSC Reveals Interview List for Teacher Recruitment in West Bengal

WBSSC Reveals Interview List for Teacher Recruitment in West Bengal

 India
2
Dramatic Rescue: Balcony Collapse in Thane Chawl

Dramatic Rescue: Balcony Collapse in Thane Chawl

 India
3
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Alleged TDP Assault on Party Office

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Alleged TDP Assault on Party Office

 India
4
India captain Shubman Gill will not take further part in opening Test against South Africa due to neck injury.

India captain Shubman Gill will not take further part in opening Test agains...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025