Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Pitch Amidst Tough Test Challenge
Head coach Gautam Gambhir robustly defended the Eden Gardens pitch following India's loss to South Africa. Despite India being bowled out for 93, Gambhir maintained the pitch was fair, citing performances by Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar. Gambhir emphasized that the pitch choice aimed to nullify the toss advantage.
In a staunch defense of the Eden Gardens pitch, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that the conditions were exactly what the team had hoped for, despite their defeat to South Africa on Sunday.
India fell short in their pursuit of 124 runs, all out for just 93, succumbing to a 30-run loss in the first Test at the iconic venue. However, Gambhir dismissed the notion that the pitch was unplayable and insisted it tested mental resilience.
Emphasizing that the pitch allowed for fair play, Gambhir cited successful innings from Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar as examples. He also pointed out that despite being spinner-friendly, most wickets fell to seamers. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's injury status remains under assessment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
