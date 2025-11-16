Left Menu

Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Pitch Amidst Tough Test Challenge

Head coach Gautam Gambhir robustly defended the Eden Gardens pitch following India's loss to South Africa. Despite India being bowled out for 93, Gambhir maintained the pitch was fair, citing performances by Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar. Gambhir emphasized that the pitch choice aimed to nullify the toss advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:29 IST
Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Pitch Amidst Tough Test Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch defense of the Eden Gardens pitch, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that the conditions were exactly what the team had hoped for, despite their defeat to South Africa on Sunday.

India fell short in their pursuit of 124 runs, all out for just 93, succumbing to a 30-run loss in the first Test at the iconic venue. However, Gambhir dismissed the notion that the pitch was unplayable and insisted it tested mental resilience.

Emphasizing that the pitch allowed for fair play, Gambhir cited successful innings from Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar as examples. He also pointed out that despite being spinner-friendly, most wickets fell to seamers. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's injury status remains under assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
2
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global
3
Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

 India
4
Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025