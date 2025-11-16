Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Pitch Amidst Tough Test Challenge

In a staunch defense of the Eden Gardens pitch, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that the conditions were exactly what the team had hoped for, despite their defeat to South Africa on Sunday.

India fell short in their pursuit of 124 runs, all out for just 93, succumbing to a 30-run loss in the first Test at the iconic venue. However, Gambhir dismissed the notion that the pitch was unplayable and insisted it tested mental resilience.

Emphasizing that the pitch allowed for fair play, Gambhir cited successful innings from Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar as examples. He also pointed out that despite being spinner-friendly, most wickets fell to seamers. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's injury status remains under assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)