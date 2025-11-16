Sharandeep Singh's Century Revives Jharkhand's Ranji Campaign
Young cricketer Sharandeep Singh scored a crucial century, leading Jharkhand to a strong position against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy. Despite early setbacks, his performance helped the team recover, with notable contributions from teammates Virat Singh and Aditya Singh. Meanwhile, other matches saw varied performances across teams.
In a thrilling display of perseverance, Jharkhand's Sharandeep Singh ended a lean spell by scoring a remarkable century, positioning his team for a potential 300-plus total against Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Group A match.
After early challenges, with openers Shikhar Mohan and Kumar Kushagra dismissed quickly, Singh secured his 115 runs in 209 balls. His performance included crafting significant partnerships with Virat Singh (41) and Aditya Singh (29), reviving Jharkhand from a precarious 73 for 2.
Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith and C Andre Siddarth shone against Uttar Pradesh, while Vidarbha faced a middle-order crisis against Baroda, illustrating the unpredictable nature of this Ranji Trophy season.
