Left Menu

Jammu Midnight Marathon Ignites Passion for Fitness

Over 600 runners participated in the Jammu midnight marathon at Maulana Azad Stadium. The event, organized by J-K Sports Council and Real Time Sports, aims to promote fitness and community engagement. Leaders emphasized building a supportive ecosystem for athletes in J-K and fostering a culture of active living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:32 IST
Jammu Midnight Marathon Ignites Passion for Fitness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of athletic enthusiasm, over 600 runners took part in the Jammu midnight marathon at Maulana Azad Stadium. Participants competed across two vibrant phases as the venue brimmed with lights and cheers.

The event, organized by the J-K Sports Council in collaboration with Real Time Sports, highlighted a growing culture of sports in the region. According to Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, such marathons help foster community spirit and inspire individuals, particularly the youth, to embrace fitness as a lifestyle choice.

The marathon was spearheaded by Satish Sharma and Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, both of whom underscored the importance of developing world-class facilities and supporting athletes. Wani emphasized the leadership's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and motivating citizens towards active living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
2
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
3
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt
4
Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025