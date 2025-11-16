Jammu Midnight Marathon Ignites Passion for Fitness

In a dazzling display of athletic enthusiasm, over 600 runners took part in the Jammu midnight marathon at Maulana Azad Stadium. Participants competed across two vibrant phases as the venue brimmed with lights and cheers.

The event, organized by the J-K Sports Council in collaboration with Real Time Sports, highlighted a growing culture of sports in the region. According to Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, such marathons help foster community spirit and inspire individuals, particularly the youth, to embrace fitness as a lifestyle choice.

The marathon was spearheaded by Satish Sharma and Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, both of whom underscored the importance of developing world-class facilities and supporting athletes. Wani emphasized the leadership's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and motivating citizens towards active living.

(With inputs from agencies.)