England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

England's national football team, coached by Thomas Tuchel, has completed a flawless qualification campaign for the World Cup with eight wins, 22 goals, and no goals conceded. Despite this success, Tuchel acknowledges tougher challenges lie ahead as England prepares to compete against top-tier teams in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 02:53 IST
England's national football team has completed an exceptional qualification campaign for the World Cup, securing eight wins, scoring 22 goals, and conceding none. Under the guidance of head coach Thomas Tuchel, the team's impressive performance sets high expectations for the World Cup.

Tuchel, who has a formidable array of talent including Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham, recognizes that England will face stiffer competition in North America. Despite the easy group stage, England is now gearing up to challenge some of the best teams in the world.

In preparation for the World Cup, England plans to face tougher opponents like Uruguay and Japan in March. With the new lineup and strategic focus, Kane and Tuchel are confident about England's chances as one of the tournament favourites.

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

