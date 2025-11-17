England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

England's national football team has completed an exceptional qualification campaign for the World Cup, securing eight wins, scoring 22 goals, and conceding none. Under the guidance of head coach Thomas Tuchel, the team's impressive performance sets high expectations for the World Cup.

Tuchel, who has a formidable array of talent including Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham, recognizes that England will face stiffer competition in North America. Despite the easy group stage, England is now gearing up to challenge some of the best teams in the world.

In preparation for the World Cup, England plans to face tougher opponents like Uruguay and Japan in March. With the new lineup and strategic focus, Kane and Tuchel are confident about England's chances as one of the tournament favourites.