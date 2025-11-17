Norway Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Decisive Win
Norway has qualified for the 2026 World Cup following a 4-1 victory against Italy, achieving a flawless qualifying record. Italy, four-time World Cup winners, are now relegated to the playoffs for the third time in a row. Norway's win marks a significant milestone ending their qualifying campaign.
Norway secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup by defeating Italy 4-1 in their final qualifying game, marking a flawless campaign with eight wins. This triumph has pushed Italy into the playoffs, a fate they've faced in the last two tournaments.
Ending the qualifiers six points ahead, Norway shines with impeccable performance, leaving Italy to grapple with their playoff history. This scenario marks the third consecutive playoff stint for Italy, despite their illustrious history with four World Cups.
Norway's qualification is a significant achievement, closing their qualifying campaign on a high note and setting a pivotal milestone in their football journey.
