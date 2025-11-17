Left Menu

Norway Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Decisive Win

Norway has qualified for the 2026 World Cup following a 4-1 victory against Italy, achieving a flawless qualifying record. Italy, four-time World Cup winners, are now relegated to the playoffs for the third time in a row. Norway's win marks a significant milestone ending their qualifying campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 03:16 IST
Norway Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Decisive Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup by defeating Italy 4-1 in their final qualifying game, marking a flawless campaign with eight wins. This triumph has pushed Italy into the playoffs, a fate they've faced in the last two tournaments.

Ending the qualifiers six points ahead, Norway shines with impeccable performance, leaving Italy to grapple with their playoff history. This scenario marks the third consecutive playoff stint for Italy, despite their illustrious history with four World Cups.

Norway's qualification is a significant achievement, closing their qualifying campaign on a high note and setting a pivotal milestone in their football journey.

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

 Global
2
England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

 Global
3
US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

 Global
4
Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025