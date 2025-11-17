Left Menu

Alysa Liu's Astonishing Victory: Grand Prix Triumph at Skate America

Alysa Liu, the American figure skater, claimed her first Grand Prix title at Skate America, overcoming Japan's Rinka Watanabe. Despite a challenging performance, Liu emerged victorious with a combined score of 214.27. In ice dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates secured their fifth Skate America title, signaling their Olympic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:10 IST
American figure skater Alysa Liu achieved a remarkable victory, capturing her first Grand Prix title at Skate America by outperforming Japan's Rinka Watanabe in a fiercely contested free skate. Despite initially doubting her jumps, Liu secured the win with a combined 214.27 points to Watanabe's 210.96 at Lake Placid, stunning both fans and judges.

Liu's performance was notable for her confident execution of complicated sequences, including a triple Lutz-triple toe combination, that won over the crowd and earned her a season-best score of 140.54. Meanwhile, Watanabe delivered a strong technical showing but fell short due to a slight misstep during a triple Axel attempt, leaving her in second place.

In ice dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates clinched their fifth Skate America title with a Flamenco-inspired free dance, aiming for Olympic gold in Milano Cortina 2026 after finishing just shy of the podium in Beijing. The duo emphasized their room for improvement, highlighting their drive to refine their programs further as they eye Olympic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

