Left Menu

Oscar Returns: Former Chelsea Star Discharged After Health Scare

Oscar, a former Chelsea midfielder, has been released from the hospital after experiencing a heart-related issue. Sao Paulo, his current club, confirmed the discharge and revealed he suffered vasovagal syncope, a fainting episode linked to blood pressure changes. Oscar will now rest and recuperate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST
Oscar Returns: Former Chelsea Star Discharged After Health Scare
Oscar

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been released from the hospital, marking the end of a worrying five-day medical ordeal. The Brazilian footballer, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, was discharged following treatment for a heart-related condition.

Sao Paulo stated that extensive medical tests identified the issue as vasovagal syncope, a common fainting episode caused by sudden drops in blood pressure or heart rate. Although stable throughout his hospital stay, Oscar is advised to rest for the upcoming days to ensure full recovery.

The 34-year-old athlete was taken by ambulance to Einstein Hospital Israelita after passing out during pre-season tests. His health scare momentarily halted his career, as he remains under contract with Sao Paulo until 2027. Oscar's illustrious past includes a successful tenure at Chelsea and a notable appearance for Brazil in the 2014 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
2
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India
3
Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

 Global
4
We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: PM Modi while delivering Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025