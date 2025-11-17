Oscar Returns: Former Chelsea Star Discharged After Health Scare
Oscar, a former Chelsea midfielder, has been released from the hospital after experiencing a heart-related issue. Sao Paulo, his current club, confirmed the discharge and revealed he suffered vasovagal syncope, a fainting episode linked to blood pressure changes. Oscar will now rest and recuperate.
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been released from the hospital, marking the end of a worrying five-day medical ordeal. The Brazilian footballer, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, was discharged following treatment for a heart-related condition.
Sao Paulo stated that extensive medical tests identified the issue as vasovagal syncope, a common fainting episode caused by sudden drops in blood pressure or heart rate. Although stable throughout his hospital stay, Oscar is advised to rest for the upcoming days to ensure full recovery.
The 34-year-old athlete was taken by ambulance to Einstein Hospital Israelita after passing out during pre-season tests. His health scare momentarily halted his career, as he remains under contract with Sao Paulo until 2027. Oscar's illustrious past includes a successful tenure at Chelsea and a notable appearance for Brazil in the 2014 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
