Empowering Youth Through Sports: A Call to Action

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, addressed the significance of sports for youth during her speech at the Saansad Khel Mahotsav. Hosted at SMS Stadium, the event underscored sports as pivotal for youth development, especially in fostering discipline and teamwork.

Kumari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent support of sports initiatives, asserting that such festivals are key to identifying and nurturing young athletic talent. She affirmed the festival's role in boosting confidence, driving young athletes toward excellence.

Furthermore, Kumari stressed enhancing the 'vocal for local' campaign, urging youth to adopt and promote local goods. The event was graced by prominent figures, including Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Minister of State K K Vishnoi, highlighting a collective effort to support sports and indigenous products.