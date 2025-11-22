Travis Head's Record Ton, Starc's Haul Propel Australia to Ashes Victory

Travis Head and Mitchell Starc shone brightly as Australia clinched a stunning eight-wicket triumph over England in the first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium, Perth. Head's rapid 69-ball century and Starc's remarkable ten-wicket performance anchored the hosts' emphatic victory, achieved in two days.

In pursuit of 205, openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald set a blistering pace, with Head's onslaught featuring a range of boundaries and a thrilling ramped six over slips. Despite notable efforts by England's bowlers, Head's assault continued, culminating in the second-fastest century in Ashes history, completed in 69 balls.

Australia's chase was ruthlessly executed with Head and Marnus Labuschagne steering the team home in just 28.2 overs. Earlier, England struggled, collapses bookmarked by Starc's fiery spell leading to a definitive Australian lead in the five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)