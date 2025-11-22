Teen Phenom Anahat Singh Triumphs at Indian Squash Open
Anahat Singh, a teenage squash talent, triumphed over seasoned player Joshna Chinappa in the all-Indian women's final of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open. Anahat, ranked 33rd globally, claimed victory with a score of 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 after a thrilling 55-minute match.
Teen phenom Anahat Singh showcased her remarkable squash skills, overcoming veteran rival Joshna Chinappa 3-2 in a thrilling all-Indian final at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open.
Ranked 33rd in the world, top-seed Anahat clinched her 13th PSA title with a score of 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, in a match that stretched over 55 intense minutes.
Despite the seasoned Joshna leveraging her experience to even the final game at 6-all, Anahat managed to edge ahead, securing a memorable victory.
