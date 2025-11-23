Left Menu

Norris and Piastri Face Disqualification Threat in Vegas

Formula One racers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren might face disqualification in the Las Vegas Grand Prix because of excessive rear skid block wear reported by the FIA. The potential disqualification could reshape the current championship standings with Norris's lead dropping to 24 points.

23-11-2025
Lando Norris, the leader of the Formula One championship, and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri are under the threat of disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The governing body FIA reported excessive rear skid block wear on their cars, putting their standings at risk.

The race concluded with Norris finishing second and Piastri in fourth place, in a competition won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The potential disqualification of both drivers throws their current standings into potential disarray.

Should Norris and Piastri be disqualified, Norris's lead would narrow significantly to only 24 points. Verstappen, along with Piastri, would find themselves tied in second as the championship continues with two rounds remaining.

