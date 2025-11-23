Cricket Betting Bust: Eight Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal
Eight Indian nationals, all from Andhra Pradesh, were arrested in Kathmandu by Nepal Police on charges of illegal betting on the Nepal Premier League cricket matches. The betting was estimated to involve NRs 500,000, with the group being apprehended red-handed near the Tribhuvan University Stadium.
Nepal Police have detained eight Indian nationals for allegedly participating in illegal betting activities related to the Nepal Premier League cricket tournament in Kathmandu.
The suspects, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, are accused of placing bets on matches held at the Tribhuvan University Stadium. They were apprehended in the Samakhusi area, where they rented a house.
The Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, led by Superintendent Kaji Kumar Acharya, disclosed that the group illicitly wagered around NRs 500,000 on the tournament. A special police unit arrested them near the stadium with 15 mobile phones in their possession.
