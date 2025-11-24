India vs Netherlands: High-Stakes Davis Cup Qualifiers Await

India is gearing up to host the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers next February, with both Delhi and Karnataka showing interest in hosting the pivotal match on hard courts.

After India's impressive victory against Switzerland, the team is hopeful despite the formidable Dutch lineup, featuring top-100 singles players and top-50 doubles players.

Meanwhile, India's tennis governing body is embroiled in legal battles over leadership elections, adding a layer of complexity to the event's organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)