Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Secures Back-to-Back World Cup Victory

The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei. The win was celebrated across the nation, with Congress leaders lauding the team's grit, skill, and perseverance.

In celebration of the team's success, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pride in the athletes' strength and determination. Highlighting the impact of their victory, Kharge emphasized the team's role in inspiring young people to pursue their dreams.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the team, acknowledging their embodiment of India's spirit through discipline and courage. Both he and Kharge reiterated the nation's pride in the team's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)