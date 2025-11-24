Left Menu

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Secures Back-to-Back World Cup Victory

The Indian women's kabaddi team triumphantly claimed their second consecutive World Cup title, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28. Their determination and courage were praised by Congress leaders, who highlighted the team's embodiment of India's spirit. This victory serves as an inspiration to young athletes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:58 IST
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Secures Back-to-Back World Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei. The win was celebrated across the nation, with Congress leaders lauding the team's grit, skill, and perseverance.

In celebration of the team's success, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pride in the athletes' strength and determination. Highlighting the impact of their victory, Kharge emphasized the team's role in inspiring young people to pursue their dreams.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the team, acknowledging their embodiment of India's spirit through discipline and courage. Both he and Kharge reiterated the nation's pride in the team's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

